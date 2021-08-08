Insider Selling: Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Sells $1,042,500.00 in Stock

Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Director Dennis Langer sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $1,042,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 119,527 shares in the company, valued at $4,153,563.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MYGN opened at $34.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.80 and a beta of 1.60. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.76 and a 1-year high of $36.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 27.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 103.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MYGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Myriad Genetics in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Myriad Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Myriad Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,764.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics Company Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and marketing of transformative molecular diagnostic test. It operates through the Diagnostics and Other segments. The Diagnostics segment provides testing and collaborative development of testing that is designed to asses an individual’s risk of developing a disease later in life.

