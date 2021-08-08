Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The software maker reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Insight Enterprises updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-$6.90 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $6.750-$6.900 EPS.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.87. 230,797 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,136. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. Insight Enterprises has a 1-year low of $52.63 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.39.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.