Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.750-$6.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.01 billion-$9.01 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.89 billion.Insight Enterprises also updated its FY21 guidance to $6.75-$6.90 EPS.

Insight Enterprises stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.87. 230,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,136. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $52.63 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on NSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Insight Enterprises from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

