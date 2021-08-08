Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.66) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:INSP)

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.66) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.72). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Inspire Medical Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.27) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on INSP. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Inspire Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.40.

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $213.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.35. The company has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.14 and a beta of 1.64. Inspire Medical Systems has a one year low of $103.15 and a one year high of $252.25. The company has a quick ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 13.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and Europe. It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

