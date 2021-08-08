Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 42.84%.

IBP traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,095. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.25. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $84.64 and a 1 year high of $140.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 27.65%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBP shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.09.

In other news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of Installed Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael H. Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.79, for a total transaction of $309,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,645.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,712 shares of company stock valued at $11,542,667 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Company Profile

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

