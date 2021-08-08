inSure Tops One Day Trading Volume of $125,961.00 (SURE)

inSure (CURRENCY:SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 8th. inSure has a total market capitalization of $34.02 million and approximately $125,961.00 worth of inSure was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, inSure has traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One inSure coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001384 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000412 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $91.35 or 0.00205856 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000080 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

inSure Profile

inSure (CRYPTO:SURE) is a coin. inSure’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,783,160 coins. inSure’s official Twitter account is @InsureToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . inSure’s official website is insuretoken.net

According to CryptoCompare, “The first idea behind this project is to get rid of the situations where our fellow investors lose their money completely. inSure is designed to provide stability to the crypto world and protect people from their mistakes and from fraudulent activities of others. “

