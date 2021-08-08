Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s (NASDAQ:IAS) Quiet Period Set To End Tomorrow

Integral Ad Science’s (NASDAQ:IAS) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, August 9th. Integral Ad Science had issued 15,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. During Integral Ad Science’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

IAS has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Integral Ad Science has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

Shares of Integral Ad Science stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. Integral Ad Science has a 52 week low of $16.26 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the second quarter valued at about $312,000. Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $412,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $624,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $823,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the second quarter worth about $2,583,000.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

