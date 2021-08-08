Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) Tender Rating Reiterated at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial restated their tender rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a C$20.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Inter Pipeline’s FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares cut Inter Pipeline from a sector perform rating to a tender rating and set a C$20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Inter Pipeline from C$21.50 to C$20.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$17.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.88.

Get Inter Pipeline alerts:

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$19.96 on Wednesday. Inter Pipeline has a one year low of C$11.23 and a one year high of C$21.01. The firm has a market cap of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$20.12.

Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$697.20 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inter Pipeline will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 51.78%.

Inter Pipeline Company Profile

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.