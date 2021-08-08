International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded up $2.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,697,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,162,687. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.65, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.95. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52 week low of $99.54 and a 52 week high of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

IFF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Monday, April 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.11 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.09.

In other news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

