International Seaways (INSW) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $46.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.98 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 15.13% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. On average, analysts expect International Seaways to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

International Seaways stock opened at $16.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.28. International Seaways has a 1-year low of $12.44 and a 1-year high of $22.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.49.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 13th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.47%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $68,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,459.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock worth $105,465 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the International Flag trade. It operates through two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 36 vessels, including 11 very large crude carriers, 2 Suezmaxes, 4 Aframaxes/LR2s, 13 Panamaxes/LR1s, and 4 medium range tankers, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

