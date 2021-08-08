Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) Given Buy Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ISNPY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Intesa Sanpaolo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Intesa Sanpaolo from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of ISNPY opened at $17.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.84. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $18.23. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.34.

Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.09 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Intesa Sanpaolo will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo SpA engages in the provision of financial products and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Private Banking, Asset Management, Insurance, and Corporate Centre. The Banca dei Territori segment oversees the traditional lending and deposit collection activities in Italy.

