Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,485,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,813,000 after purchasing an additional 949,381 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,834.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,341,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307,564 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,053 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,714 shares in the last quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BT Wealth Management LLC now owns 566,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 380,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 161,795 shares in the last quarter.

PGF opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.17. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $18.20 and a twelve month high of $19.38.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

