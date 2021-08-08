Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stake Reduced by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC cut its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RPV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 95.6% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA RPV opened at $76.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1 year low of $46.68 and a 1 year high of $82.27.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.