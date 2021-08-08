Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) Shares Purchased by ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,906 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,271 shares during the quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDLV. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 192,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,487,000 after purchasing an additional 52,335 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 111.7% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IDLV traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $31.84. 21,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,402. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.34. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $27.31 and a 12 month high of $32.08.

