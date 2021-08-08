Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be bought for $0.35 or 0.00000793 BTC on popular exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market capitalization of $42.11 million and $21,790.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002245 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00052729 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.45 or 0.00822971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.04 or 0.00098900 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00039549 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CRYPTO:IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,280,441 coins. The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Buying and Selling Invictus Hyperion Fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

