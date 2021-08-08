Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Lowered to $38.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

IONS has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.59.

Shares of NASDAQ IONS opened at $38.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of -10.99 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 6.67 and a current ratio of 6.74. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $34.43 and a 52-week high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 69.63% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 115,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,334 shares of company stock worth $1,268,540. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IONS. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 73.2% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,907,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,329,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,462 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $44,960,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,994,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,837,000 after buying an additional 487,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,678,000 after buying an additional 330,826 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

