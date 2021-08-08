IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.160-$0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.30 million-$10.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.37 million.IRadimed also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.620 EPS.

NASDAQ IRMD traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,110. The company has a market capitalization of $447.05 million, a P/E ratio of 98.14 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.22. IRadimed has a fifty-two week low of $20.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.58 million. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Equities research analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded IRadimed from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $141,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $31,128.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,907 shares in the company, valued at $566,951.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 49,597 shares of company stock worth $1,622,967. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

