IRISnet Reaches Market Capitalization of $95.33 Million (IRIS)

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One IRISnet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000201 BTC on exchanges. IRISnet has a total market cap of $95.33 million and $5.85 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IRISnet has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IRISnet

IRISnet launched on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,031,735,153 coins and its circulating supply is 1,073,488,900 coins. IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official message board is medium.com/irisnet-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

Buying and Selling IRISnet

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

