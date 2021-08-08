Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Bought by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth approximately $548,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

IRM opened at $44.97 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a PEG ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a one year low of $24.85 and a one year high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,152,572.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

