iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Position Trimmed by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the quarter. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 3.5% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $2,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $51.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.31. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.15 and a 52 week high of $51.72.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.