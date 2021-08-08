iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Shares Acquired by Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC

Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) by 7.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 10,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IXUS stock opened at $73.00 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $56.66 and a 12-month high of $75.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.852 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

