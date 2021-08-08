iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 9.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,754 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AGG. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,811,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,947,525. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $113.20 and a 1 year high of $119.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.51.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

