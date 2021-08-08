iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s 7th Largest Position

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 5.3% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $8,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,092,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,713,000 after buying an additional 35,770 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 810,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,138,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,107,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 728,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 628,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.54. 278,882 shares of the company traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.