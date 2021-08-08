iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ESGU opened at $101.61 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.68 and a fifty-two week high of $101.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.72.

