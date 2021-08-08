iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,687 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,184,000. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $682,000. First Command Bank grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 0.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,341,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,210,000 after purchasing an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter worth about $2,739,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 141.3% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 34,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 20,128 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IAU stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.64. iShares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $39.22.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

