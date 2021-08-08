iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Purchased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 47.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,092 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,475 shares during the quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,059 shares during the last quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $188,132,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,176,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,110,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260,184 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,970,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,164,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.31 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.81. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.97 and a fifty-two week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

