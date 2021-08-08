iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Acquired by Accredited Investors Inc.

Accredited Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,118,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,114,000 after buying an additional 450,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 667,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,006,000 after buying an additional 58,735 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 646,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,467,000 after buying an additional 59,053 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 399,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,489,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 208,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after buying an additional 7,394 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.82. 100,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,724. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $61.13 and a 12-month high of $85.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.11.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

