iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 124,593 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 3,486,019 shares.The stock last traded at $64.72 and had previously closed at $65.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.70.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,503,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 52,456 shares during the last quarter.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

