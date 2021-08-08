iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Acquired by Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos

Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 13.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the period. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos’ holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $1,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 706.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

EWU traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $33.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,336,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,026. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $34.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.09.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.