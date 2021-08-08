iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,428,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,261,000 after buying an additional 35,374 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 92.9% during the second quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 1,813 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $444.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,660,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,378,975. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $444.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

