iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.49. 3,035,757 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,396,163. The company’s 50-day moving average is $111.45. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $66.74 and a 52-week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

