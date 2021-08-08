iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) by 68.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,174 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ITA stock opened at $108.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.19. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

