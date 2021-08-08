Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Isos Acquisition Co. (NYSE:ISOS) fell 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.76 and last traded at $9.87. 119,278 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 217,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.89.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.82.

About Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS)

Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

