iSpecimen (ISPC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of iSpecimen stock opened at $6.04 on Friday. iSpecimen has a 1-year low of $5.10 and a 1-year high of $10.00.

Get iSpecimen alerts:

About iSpecimen

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for iSpecimen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iSpecimen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.