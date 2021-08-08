iStar (NYSE:STAR) PT Raised to $32.00

iStar (NYSE:STAR) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $25.00 to $32.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

STAR has been the topic of several other research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of STAR stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.93 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $25.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.05.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.30. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. As a group, equities analysts expect that iStar will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.47%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of iStar during the second quarter worth approximately $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in iStar during the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in iStar during the first quarter worth $159,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iStar Company Profile

iStar, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in financing, investing, and development of real estate and related projects. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate Finance, Net Lease, Operating Properties, Land and Development, and Corporate and Other. The Real Estate Finance segment includes all of the activities of the company related to senior and mezzanine real estate loans and real estate related securities.

