Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Itamar Medical Ltd is a medical technology company. It focuses on the development, marketing and sales of diagnostic products based on its proprietary PAT(TM) platform technology. The company’s product pipeline consists of WatchPAT(TM) the at home sleep apnea test for respiratory sleep disorder diagnosis and EndoPAT(TM), device for testing endothelial function and assessing the risk of coronary artery disease and other cardiovascular diseases. Itamar Medical Ltd is based in Caesarea, Israel. “

Separately, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

ITMR stock opened at $18.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.88. Itamar Medical has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $301.86 million, a PE ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.12.

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $11.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Itamar Medical will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITMR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Itamar Medical by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Itamar Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $633,000. 43.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Itamar Medical Ltd., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes non-invasive medical devices and solutions for the treatment of respiratory sleep disorders. The company offers medical devices based on Peripheral Arterial Tone (PAT) signal, which measures changes in the patient's peripheral arterial pulse volumes and various parameters of arterial activities.

