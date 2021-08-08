Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. Iteris updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,690. The firm has a market cap of $264.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50.
ITI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.
About Iteris
Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.
