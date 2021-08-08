Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Iteris had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 8.65%. Iteris updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITI traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,690. The firm has a market cap of $264.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.39. Iteris has a 1 year low of $3.71 and a 1 year high of $7.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.50.

Get Iteris alerts:

ITI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

In related news, CEO J. Joseph Bergera sold 32,855 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $229,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,571 shares in the company, valued at $878,997. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Todd Kreter sold 10,421 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $72,738.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,704.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,555 shares of company stock valued at $763,757. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

About Iteris

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers detection sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

Featured Article: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Iteris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iteris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.