Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Releases FY21 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.00-1.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.05-2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.26 billion.Itron also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.000-$1.500 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $126.00 to $87.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Itron from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Itron from $127.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Itron from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Itron from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.40.

Shares of ITRI stock traded up $5.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.11. 938,049 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,851. Itron has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $122.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.70, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.20). Itron had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a positive return on equity of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $489.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Itron will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Sarah E. Hlavinka sold 2,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.16, for a total value of $221,552.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,975,703.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $198,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,532.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,514 shares of company stock worth $624,330 in the last 90 days. 1.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

