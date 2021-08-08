Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.56

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVDA)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.56 and traded as high as $0.65. Iveda Solutions shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 70,002 shares trading hands.

About Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA)

Iveda Solutions, Inc enables cloud video surveillance via its Sentir data and video management platform, utilizing proprietary video streaming and big data storage technology. The firm provides services for telecommunications companies, datacenter operators, ISPs, and cable companies. Its products include IP Video products, IOT Devices & LAN Switches.

