Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Sold by TrimTabs Asset Management LLC

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,227 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $32,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 59.9% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 429.1% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JKHY. Raymond James decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

NASDAQ JKHY traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $173.95. 312,721 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,800. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.72. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.67%.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

