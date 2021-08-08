Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $24,450,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $252.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $208.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.

