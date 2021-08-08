Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 40,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 122,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 91,672 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $148,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $24,450,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $4,522,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.
Shares of OVID stock opened at $3.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.04. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $4.80. The firm has a market cap of $252.92 million, a P/E ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.80.
OVID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ovid Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ovid Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.88.
In related news, CMO Amit Rakhit sold 34,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $126,203.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.
Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of angelman syndrome in adults; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of fragile X syndrome in adolescent and young male adults.
