Jane Street Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,989 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Orla Mining were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORLA. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Orla Mining in the 4th quarter worth $10,545,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,928,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,353,000 after purchasing an additional 933,002 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 369.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,111,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after purchasing an additional 875,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,746,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,836,000 after purchasing an additional 586,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Orla Mining by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,940,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,582,000 after purchasing an additional 324,409 shares in the last quarter. 24.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ORLA opened at $3.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $918.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.20.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

