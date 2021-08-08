Jane Street Group LLC Has $156,000 Stake in Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) by 74.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,770 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 56,162 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Telefônica Brasil were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Telefônica Brasil during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 54.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,307 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil in the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of VIV opened at $8.05 on Friday. Telefônica Brasil S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $9.43. The company has a market cap of $13.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.46.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil S.A. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a $0.0637 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Telefônica Brasil Profile

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

