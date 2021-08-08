Jane Street Group LLC Invests $137,000 in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,236 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATEN. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,034 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in A10 Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $150,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

ATEN stock opened at $13.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.62 and a beta of 0.90. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.13 and a 12-month high of $13.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.20.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.22 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATEN. TheStreet raised A10 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BWS Financial upped their target price on A10 Networks from $13.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised A10 Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific, and EMEA countries. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder Carrier Grade Networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

