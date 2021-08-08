Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $143,000 Investment in Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,227 shares during the period. 53.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Viemed Healthcare alerts:

Shares of VMD stock opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.11. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.33 and a 1 year high of $11.33. The company has a market cap of $262.81 million, a PE ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on VMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Bloom Burton raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Viemed Healthcare Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

Read More: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Viemed Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viemed Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.