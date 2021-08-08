Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $152,000 Investment in Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 15,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MLAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Malacca Straits Acquisition by 807.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $311,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malacca Straits Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Malacca Straits Acquisition alerts:

NASDAQ MLAC opened at $9.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.90. Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited has a one year low of $9.62 and a one year high of $10.50.

Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited does not have significant business. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, food processing, renewable energy, and healthcare industries.

Featured Article: Bear Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malacca Straits Acquisition Company Limited (NASDAQ:MLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malacca Straits Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.