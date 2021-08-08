Jane Street Group LLC Raises Stock Position in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) by 75.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,302 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,209 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.10% of GasLog Partners worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLOP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 454.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 756,068 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 529.8% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 253,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 213,504 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 73.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GasLog Partners by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 76,212 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in GasLog Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 17.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOP. Barclays downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.56.

Shares of GLOP stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $193.41 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.85. GasLog Partners LP has a one year low of $2.10 and a one year high of $5.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a net margin of 24.40% and a return on equity of 12.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

