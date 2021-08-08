Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €340.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas (FRA:ADS) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €260.00 ($305.88) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Warburg Research set a €290.00 ($341.18) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €340.00 ($400.00) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €320.00 ($376.47) price target on adidas in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €315.00 ($370.59) price target on adidas in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €315.31 ($370.96).

ADS opened at €310.55 ($365.35) on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of €306.47. adidas has a 1 year low of €163.65 ($192.53) and a 1 year high of €201.01 ($236.48).

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates through ten segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Russia/CIS, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

