Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €8.80 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.35) price target on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SHA. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.47) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on Schaeffler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €7.98 ($9.39).

Get Schaeffler alerts:

Shares of Schaeffler stock opened at €7.56 ($8.89) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.64.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Schaeffler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schaeffler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.