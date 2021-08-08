Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Flight Centre Travel Group Limited’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:FGETF)

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FGETF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flight Centre Travel Group in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Simotas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.35) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.42). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Flight Centre Travel Group’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on FGETF. raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup raised Flight Centre Travel Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Flight Centre Travel Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS FGETF opened at $10.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.45. Flight Centre Travel Group has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

About Flight Centre Travel Group

Flight Centre Travel Group Limited provides travel retailing services for the leisure, corporate, and wholesale travel sectors in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and Internationally. The company offers leisure travel services for the niche sectors, as well as mass, youth, premium, and cruise markets; and corporate travel services for organizations of various sizes across industries.

